MedDay – September 4, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– High debt, low income and unemployment significantly raise the risk of suicide attempts according to a new study at Duke University. The data was collected before the pandemic, but researchers believe the findings are even more relevant when assessing mental health during the current economic downturn.

Obese people who continue to gain weight underestimate their true body size according to a Swedish study. Researchers say that body image distortion may lead to less of a motivation to lose weight. They also say obese individuals who maintain a stable weight have a more accurate sense of their body.

And a new study of half a million overweight or obese adults finds those that lost an average of 13 percent of their body weight reduced their risk of developing serious health problems. They were at least 42 percent less likely to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, 22 percent less likely to experience sleep apnea, 18 percent less likely to have high blood pressure and 20 percent less likely to have high cholesterol.

