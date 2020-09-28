MedDay – September 28, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new survey finds sharing a home with a pet could help your mental health and loneliness during COVID lockdowns. UK researchers say more than 90 percent of people who took part in their research said pets helped them cope emotionally and stay active between March and June.

Personality may be important for the aging brain. A Northwestern University study found older adults who were anxious, moody and impulsive were more vulnerable poor cognitive function.

And US researchers say more women are using cannabis or are interested in it to manage menopause symptoms. Cannabis was most often used by women suffering from hot flashes and night sweats, but researchers say we don’t know yet if it’s safe or effective for treating symptoms.

