MedDay – September 25, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research suggests diabetics may one day have an alternative to blood tests for monitoring blood glucose. Scientists at the University of Tokyo say the same information can be gathered from people’s tears.

Another study shows the pandemic and lockdowns are leading to high levels of loneliness. British researchers surveyed nearly 2,000 adults during the first phase of the pandemic and found that more than a quarter felt lonely. Younger people, those separated or divorced, and people with depression were most affected.

And nursing homes are discovering that intensive rehab programs can produce better outcomes for some patients. A study at the University of Colorado found that strength and resistance training led to improvements in older patients’ ability to walk. Participants in the high-intensity program were able to leave the nursing home earlier.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.