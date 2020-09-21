MedDay – September 21, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study in the journal Pediatrics finds a child’s birthday may impact their ADHD diagnosis. Researchers in Finland found younger children in a school grade were more likely to be medicated for the attention disorder compared to those born earlier in the year.

People suffering with rheumatoid arthritis may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. That’s according to researchers in Europe who found both diseases are linked to the body’s inflammatory response.

And, new study in the journal of the American Cancer Society highlights a troubling health disparity for women of color. Researchers found black women were more likely to experience longer waits in treatment for breast cancer compared to white women.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.