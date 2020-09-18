MedDay – September 18, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New CDC data shows the number of us adults with obesity is increasing and racial and ethnic disparities continue. 12 states now have obesity rates of 35 percent or higher. Up from nine states two years ago. The CDC cautions that obesity increases the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

Canadian researchers say it’s likely a substantial number of cats and dogs have or have had coronavirus. They tested dozens of pets whose owners had COVID-19 and found antibodies in the animals’ blood. In some cases, the pet had respiratory systems coinciding with their infected owner.

And another reason to exercise. A new study of more than 15,000 middle-age men and women in the US find people who are physically active are less likely to develop kidney disease.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.