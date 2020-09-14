MedDay – September 14, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The number of children receiving the vaccine to protect against the human papilloma virus has increased, but still falls short of the national goal of getting 80 percent fully vaccinated. That’s according to new research in the journal Pediatrics. HPV can lead to different cancers including cervical, throat and mouth.

Some asthma patients may be receiving harmful amounts of steroids. Australian researchers looked at 120,000 cases and found more than a quarter were given prescriptions for steroid tablets which can put them at greater risk for diabetes, osteoporosis and cataracts. Researchers say using inhalers is the best way to prevent asthma attacks.

And a baby’s heartbeat may provide clues to its mother’s state of mind. German scientists analyzed 50 babies interacting with their mothers. They found heart rates were significantly higher in babies whose mothers were dealing with anxiety or depression. Those are some of the day’s top health stories.