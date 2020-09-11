MedDay – September 11, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New data shows the national suicide rate among people ages 10 to 24 increased more than 50 percent over 10 years. The CDC’s national center for health statistics finds all 50 states had increases in suicide in this age group. The highest rates were in Alaska and the lowest in New Jersey.

More research from the CDC shows people are not getting the medical care they need during the pandemic. 40 percent of nearly 5,000 adults reported they avoided or delayed care due to coronavirus concerns. More than 10 percent said they avoided emergency or urgent care.

And it’s possible the coronavirus may have been in the US late last year. A new UCLA study found a 50 percent increase in patients with respiratory illnesses in late December in the Los Angeles area, compared to the same time period in previous years. Researchers say the findings suggest COVID-19 may have been circulating months before the first cases were picked up.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.