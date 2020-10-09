MedDay – October 9, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Researchers at the University of Utah have recreated in a test tube the first steps of the HIV infection. They say the development provides up-close access to the virus that causes AIDS and could lead to improved treatments.

Rising temperatures around the world are taking a toll on people in less developed cities. A new study looking at residents of Brazil finds higher hospitalization rates for city dwellers with lower incomes. Heart disease, asthma and pneumonia were among the most common issues.

And new research in London finds black people have an increased risk of hospital admission from COVID-19 while Asians are at an increased risk of dying in the hospital. Doctors say the study confirms that minority patients are bearing a higher burden of the deadly virus.

