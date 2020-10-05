MedDay – October 5, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Less people are abusing pain medication – according to new data from the American Society of Anesthesiologists. An annual survey of Americans age 12 and older asking about their use of tobacco, alcohol, and drugs found a 26% decrease of opioid abuse between 2007 and 2018. For the analysis, prescription opioid abuse was defined as without the consent of a physician.

Young women who undergo breast surgery will likely still be able to breastfeed later in life. A survey from the American College of Surgeons found 80% of the young women with benign breast conditions who go under the knife can still lactate successfully. Roughly 1 million women a year are diagnosed with breast conditions commonly managed with surgery.

And zooming with your doctor — could be better than meeting face to face! The American College of Surgeons found virtual follow up care is *more convenient and just as beneficial to patients. Their study found the wait is shorter and the time spent with physician is comparable. Still, some patients say they are not comfortable with the technology and would rather an in-office follow up.

