MedDay – October 30, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Hospital floors may be spreading antibiotic-resistant bacteria to patients. That’s according to a new study that finds contamination often starts on floors then moves to patient’s socks, bedding and nearby surfaces. Researchers say spread can be reduced with more frequent floor cleaning and disinfection.

A new study at Cambridge University finds 21% of oncology nurses and 17% of oncology doctors at three large British hospitals were infected with covid-19 and many of them never knew they had the virus. Doctors say increased testing is needed to help prevent spread to oncology patients.

And new research on how covid-19 impacts grocery store workers finds 76% who tested positive had no symptoms. Researchers say once essential workers are infected, they may become a significant transmission source in the community.

