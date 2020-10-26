MedDay – October 26, 2020

Health and Medical

by: Naomi Ruchim, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Liver cancer is especially deadly for populations in rural America and lower-income households. A study in a journal of the American Cancer Society finds patients in rural regions had a 10% higher chance of having advanced liver cancer at the time of diagnosis. Low-income patients had 15% higher odds.

As schools reopen, doctors are seeing an uptick in the number of children infected with covid-19. The latest tally in the journal pediatrics found in the first two weeks of October there were more than 84,000 new cases reported among kids, a 13% increase.

And, young influencers are promoting unhealthy junk foods on Youtube – prompting calls for stronger regulations. Researchers at NYU say food companies are paying millions of dollars to social media stars as young as 8 to promote their products. Among last year’s most popular videos, the ones featuring junk foods were viewed more than a billion times.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

