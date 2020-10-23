MedDay – October 23, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– At the peak of New York’s Coronavirus outbreak the death rate for hospitalized patients reached 27%. A study at the NYU School of Medicine found by mid-August the rate had dropped to 3%. Researchers say the decline was in part because the infection was spreading to younger, healthier people. Plus, doctors were learning to rest COVID patients on their stomachs rather than their backs and to delay the use of ventilators.

Researchers say disinformation campaigns on social media are linked to falling vaccination rates worldwide. An international study found for each 1% increase in disinformation, there is a 2% drop in the annual vaccination rate.

And an experimental cancer vaccine is showing promise in the lab. British researchers used a specific gene involved in the development of lung, bowel and pancreatic cancer. Testing the vaccine on mice, they found it slowed the growth of tumors or prevented them altogether.

