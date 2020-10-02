MedDay – October 2, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Loss of smell may now be the most common symptom of COVID-19. A new study out of London found that four out of five people with recent loss of smell and/or taste – have tested positive for COVID antibodies. And of those who tested positive, 40 percent did not have a cough or fever.

Researchers are dispelling a false claim that facemasks are linked to carbon dioxide poisoning. A study from the American Thoracic Society examined oxygen and co2 levels before and while wearing a mask. They found the effects were minimal at most, even for those with severe lung problems.

And pathogens in the mouth can lead to aggressive oral cancer, California researchers have discovered. Their study shows that viruses and bacteria found in tissues surrounding the teeth can lead to cancer. Other risk factors like smoking, alcohol and HPV also contribute.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.