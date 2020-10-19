MedDay – October 19, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Covid-19 patients in the I.C.U. have a much higher risk of death if they have kidney disease. Researchers in London found patients who had kidney injury brought on by the virus, as well as those who had pre-existing kidney disease, had a mortality rate of around 50%. That’s compared to just 21% of patients with no kidney issues.

New research suggests sugar intake may be linked to attention deficit hyperactivity syndrome, bipolar disorder and aggressive behaviors. Researchers from the University of Colorado say evidence shows fructose lowers energy in cells, triggering something similar to a survival response when someone is starving.

And big babies may be at higher risk of developing a common heart rhythm disorder as adults. Researchers in China say the risk increases for newborns who are more than 8 pounds, 13 ounces at birth.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.