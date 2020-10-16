MedDay – October 16, 2020

A new survey shows while most people are diligent about hand hygiene, certain groups can do better. According to the CDC eight in 10 people washed or sanitized their hands after coming into contact with high-touch surfaces in public. But men, younger adults, those less concerned about contracting covid-19 and people with no personal experience with the virus were less likely to clean their hands.

The CDC reports overall rates of prostate cancer have decreased in the U.S. but advanced stage cases continues to rise – with low survival rates. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men.

And poor diet is the top contributing factor to heart disease all over the world. That’s according to a study in the “European Heart Journal – quality of care and clinical outcomes.” Doctors say more than six million deaths could be avoided by ditching processed foods, sugary beverages, trans and saturated fats and added sugar and salt.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.