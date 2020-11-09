MedDay – November 9, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– One in five children have a parent who is hesitant about vaccines. The new survey published in the journal Pediatrics finds that uncertainty can impact some parents’ decisions about flu vaccines. The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

New research finds vaping can lead to traditional smoking for teens, even when they don’t have intentions to pick up the habit. A children’s national hospital study looked at about 8,600 adolescents and found among kids who said they had no plans to smoke, those who used e-cigarettes were four times more likely to start.

And older men are being underdiagnosed and undertreated for osteoporosis. That’s according to new research from the American College Rheumatology’s annual meeting. Osteoporosis results from loss of bone mass and change in bone structure. Researchers say screening recommendations need to be more consistent for men.

