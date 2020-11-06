MedDay – November 6, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Wearing a mask does not impact exercise performance and blood and muscle oxygen levels. That’s according to Canadian researchers who looked at 14 healthy, active men and women who wore a three-layer cloth mask while working out.

New CDC research suggests more people need to be aware of the signs and symptoms of a stroke. Only about two-thirds of adults recognize the five warning signs and the need to call 911 immediately. Symptoms include sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm, or leg, especially on one side, confusion or trouble speaking, trouble seeing, trouble walking, dizziness, or loss of balance and severe headache.

And people who suffer strokes while they have covid-19 may be more likely to have a greater disability. London researchers also found covid patients who have a stroke also have a higher death rate.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.