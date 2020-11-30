MedDay – November 30, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new Danish study reveals the mental and physical health of recent divorcees is significantly worse than the general population. Researchers suggest a high level of conflict during the legal proceedings is a major factor contributing to the spouses’ overall health.

Newly updated guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics urge pediatricians to apply fluoride varnish to young children and counsel families on nutrition and dental care. Tooth decay disproportionately affects young, poor, Hispanic and Black populations, along with children with special needs.

And the American Heart Association suggests women approaching menopause are more susceptible to heart disease because their ovaries are producing less estrogen. Doctors have long linked estrogen with cardiovascular health.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.