MedDay – November 23, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Repeated visits to the hospital emergency room for alcohol can increase the risk of death. A new study in Canada finds that for people with two or more alcohol-related ER visits during a 12-month period, one in 20 would die within a year of their last visit.

European researchers have developed a non-invasive leg cuff that measures strength and speed when babies kick. The device monitors nerve cells in the spine and could one day help spot early signs of motor disorders, including cerebral palsy.

And vegetarians, vegans and people who eat fish but not meat all have a higher risk of bone fractures compared to meat-eaters. Researchers in the UK say low intake of calcium and protein can lead to poorer bone health.

