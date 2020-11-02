MedDay – November 2, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A skilled surgeon could boost colon cancer survival by 70%. That’s according to a new study at Northwestern Medicine that determined skill level based on surgery footage and reviews by other surgeons. Experts say it’s important for patients to ask their surgeon how many procedures they’ve done.

European researchers have developed an anti-inflammatory fragrance that may help people with dry skin. It will eventually be added to skin moisturisers to reduce skin redness. Fragrances are a leading cause of skin dermatitis.

And people who live in green neighborhoods are less likely to smoke. Researchers in the UK looked at survey responses from 8,000 adults. They found residents who lived in areas with a high proportion of plant life were 20% less likely to smoke.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories.