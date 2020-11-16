MedDay – November 16, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study finds COVID-19 patients have an in-hospital death rate two times higher than that of flu patients. Researchers in Seattle say the higher mortality rate was independent of patients’ age, gender or severity of illness while in the ICU.

New research suggests children under age two who take antibiotics are more likely to have health issues ranging from obesity to food allergies. Researchers at the Mayo Clinic say children receiving multiple antibiotic treatments were more likely to have multiple conditions later in childhood.

People with type-2 diabetes are at high risk for fatal heart attack or stroke. Researchers in Spain found that 93% of these patients were at high or very high risk of these conditions within a decade. Doctors say quitting smoking and drinking, adopting a healthier diet and exercising more can help lower that risk.

those are some of the day’s top health stories.