MedDay – November 13, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research finds nearly one-fifth of cancer patients are less likely to participate in a clinical trial because of covid-19 concerns. Researchers from the American Cancer Society say the most common reasons were fear of exposure to the virus and difficulty accessing care during the pandemic.

A new CDC report looks at how well diabetic adults in each state are able to achieve the “ABCs” goals to prevent diabetes complications. The ABCs of diabetes stands for a1c – a measure of how well the blood sugar has been controlled, b is for blood pressure, c is for cholesterol and s is for smoking. The data finds Wisconsin ranked lowest on the list mostly because of poor cholesterol marks Utah scored the highest.

And a new study finds not only are children with food allergies often bullied by classmates and others, 17% of their parents or guardians also reported being bullied. Researchers from Northwestern University found almost 50% of those who took action to stop the bullying found it to be helpful.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.