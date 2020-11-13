MedDay – November 13, 2020

Health and Medical

by: Laura Podesta, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research finds nearly one-fifth of cancer patients are less likely to participate in a clinical trial because of covid-19 concerns. Researchers from the American Cancer Society say the most common reasons were fear of exposure to the virus and difficulty accessing care during the pandemic. 

A new CDC report looks at how well diabetic adults in each state are able to achieve the “ABCs” goals to prevent diabetes complications. The ABCs of diabetes stands for a1c – a measure of how well the blood sugar has been controlled, b is for blood pressure, c is for cholesterol and s is for smoking. The data finds Wisconsin ranked lowest on the list mostly because of poor cholesterol marks Utah scored the highest. 

And a new study finds not only are children with food allergies often bullied by classmates and others, 17% of their parents or guardians also reported being bullied. Researchers from Northwestern University found almost 50% of those who took action to stop the bullying found it to be helpful.  

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now