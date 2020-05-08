Medday – May 8, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research finds a drug approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis may help patients with severe coronavirus. A small study of 29 Italian patients who received the drug anakinra finds it was safe and reduced severe inflammatory response.

Nearly everyone who recovers from COVID-19 makes antibodies. That’s according to a study in the journal Nature Medicine that looked at blood drawn from 285 hospitalized patients in China.

And women who have their first baby through in vitro fertilization have a good chance of having a second child with the help of fertility treatment. Researchers in Australia found the chances were between 51 and 88 percent after six treatment cycles.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.