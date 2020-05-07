MedDay – May 7, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Researchers at Mount Sinai in New York found that treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients with blood thinners may improve their survival rate – especially for those on ventilators. Doctors began the treatment after observing an increased amount of blood clots in some COVID patients. They plan to expand the study to include 5,000 COVID patients.

A new study from the U.K. Finds that the risk for coronary artery disease and type 2 diabetes associated with childhood obesity is linked to remaining overweight in adulthood. Researchers say the findings suggest that dropping that weight as an adult could reduce the long-term effects of childhood obesity.

Inhale calm, exhale migraine. A new study in the American Academy of Neurology finds regular yoga practice can help treat migraines. Researchers say hitting the mat made for shorter, less frequent, and less painful headaches.

