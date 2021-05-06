MedDay – May 6, 2021

NEW YORK, NY. — A warning for people with kidney disease and a new method to detect when a woman will go into labor. Elise Preston has some of the day’s top health stories.

A blood test may help doctors determine more accurately, how close a woman is to going into labor. Researchers at Stanford say they have developed a technique that analyzes a woman’s immune signals and allows them to narrow the delivery period to two weeks. Doctors believe they can get even more precise as they perfect the technique.

A study in the British Medical Journal is linking ICU admissions to future self harm. While the overall risk is low researchers say younger patients with a history of psychatric illness are most at risk as are those who receive invasive life support.

And older adults with kidney disease face a greater chance of developing dementia, that’s according to Swedish researchers. Their study found that almost 10% of dementia cases can be tied to chronic kidney disease and that the risk goes up with more severe kidney decline.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories, Elise Preston, CBS News, New York.