MedDay – May 6, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory believe a new strain of the original Coronavirus in china is now dominant across the world. They say it’s more contagious than the early versions and may make people more vulnerable to a second infection. The research finds it appeared in February in Europe, then migrated to the east coast of the U.S. and became dominant in mid-March.

New research finds teenagers who are obese or who have type two diabetes or high blood pressure may have premature blood vessel aging. That can lead to heart attacks or strokes later in life.

And more availability of non-alcoholic drinks may reduce alcohol consumption. Researchers found when given eight drink options, participants were almost 50 percent more likely to choose a non-alcoholic drink if there were six such options compared to four. If there were only two non-alcoholic options, they were more than 45 percent less likely to choose one.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.