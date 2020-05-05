MedDay – May 5, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study is underway to determine the rate of COVID 19 infections among children. 2,000 families will participate in the research, which is funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study will pinpoint what percentage of infected children actually develop coronavirus symptoms.

Women who experience a high blood pressure disorder during pregnancy may face greater long- term health risks. A study at the Mayo Clinic looked at pregnancy disorders including preeclampsia and gestational hypertension. Women treated for these conditions were more likely to face heart or kidney diseases earlier in life.

And a new study finds there are health benefits to giving your baby tummy time…. Which means letting infants under 6 months old lay on their stomachs. Research in the journal Pediatrics finds tummy time is associated with better physical development, and that it helps prevent head flattening.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.