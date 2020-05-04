MedDay – May 4, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Bright colored warning labels on alcohol may lead people to cut down on drinking. Researchers in Canada placed 3 different messages on bottles, including warnings of a link between alcohol and cancer…. The study found a nearly 7-percent drop in alcohol sales in areas where the labels were used.

Many people with COVID 19 experience respiratory symptoms, but for some patients the damage is gastrointestinal. A study in the journal Science finds the coronavirus can also target the gut… and that it can replicate in cells that line the inside of the intestines.

And a Chinese startup is selling these high tech glasses that can measure temperatures without contact. Rokid has already sold a thousand pairs to governments, parks and schools. The glasses have an infrared sensor and camera to help screen for symptoms of COVID 19.

