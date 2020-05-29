MedDay – May 29, 2020

Covid-19 patients with cancer have a death rate of 13-percent. That’s according to a new study in the journal The Lancet of more than 900 patients. Risk of death increased with the number of underlying conditions patients had such as high blood pressure or diabetes, as well as having active cancer.

A new study of COVID-19 patients with diabetes shows one in ten die within a week of hospital admission, and two-thirds are men. Researchers looked at data on about 1,300 patients admitted to french hospitals over two weeks in March.

And drinking coffee may help reduce the risk of certain digestive disorders. A new report from the institute for scientific information on coffee finds a possible protective effect against disorders such as gallstone disease and pancreatitis.

Those are some of today’s top health stories.