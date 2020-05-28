MedDay – May 28, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A study in the online journal Thorax looked at cruise ship passengers in isolation and found more than 8 in 10 people who tested positive for COVID-19 had no symptoms. Researchers say the findings could affect the easing of lockdown restrictions and show the need for more accurate data worldwide.

Women diagnosed with DCIS during breast screening are at a greater risk for breast cancer and death from breast cancer. British researchers say the risk is almost twice that of the general population – and continues for at least 20 years. DCIS is when malignant cells are found in the milk ducts.

And researchers at Rutgers University say people who believe that depression has biological roots tend to think the disorder is more severe and long-lasting than those who report other causes. On the upside – those who believed depression is genetic are more hopeful that treatment can help – and they’re less judgmental of those who suffer.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

