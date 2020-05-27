MedDay – May 27, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Pharmacy chains are preparing for a big push for flu vaccinations when this year’s season starts in October. More Americans could seek out the shots to prepare for a possible second coronavirus outbreak. CVS says it’s working to make sure it has enough available doses. Rite Aid has ordered 40 percent more.

New findings from Yale University show bullying is more often a factor in the suicides of LGBTQ children and teens. Researchers studied almost ten thousand suicide cases of children 10 to 19 years old. They found the death records of LGBTQ young people were about five times more likely to mention bullying.

And a new study shows workplace wellness programs may not have much benefit. Researchers at the University of Illinois found they don’t have much impact on employees’ health or outcomes such as weight and blood pressure.

