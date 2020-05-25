MedDay – May 25, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A European study finds stroke survivors who experience sleep disturbances are more likely to have another stroke or serious cardiovascular event within 2 years. Sleep disturbances include breathing problems, frequent waking and restless leg syndrome.

Epilepsy-related deaths among young adults have not decreased in recent years, despite advancements in treatment according to Scottish researchers. Patients in their 20’s and 30’s were found to be at the highest risk and 78 percent of the epilepsy-related deaths under age 55 were classified as potentially avoidable.

And a new study finds air pollution could be a risk factor for the development of multiple sclerosis. Researchers looked back at 50 years of MS rates in a region of Italy and found as cities grew in population and pollution levels, so too did the risk of developing MS. The study found MS risk was 29 percent higher in cities than rural areas.

