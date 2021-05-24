MedDay – May 24, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Patients with irritable bowel syndrome reported fewer symptoms during covid-19 lockdowns, which is the opposite of what doctors had expected. A study in Argentina found a sharp drop in severe IBS, suggesting staying at home relieved outside stress and gave patients more control over their diet.

New research finds people who drink lots of milk have lower levels of both good and bad cholesterol. The study in the International Journal of Obesity also shows regular milk drinkers have slightly more body fat, but a lower risk of coronary heart disease.

And young children who spend more time looking at screens spend less time reading books. A study in the journal Pediatrics tracked thousands of Canadian families. It found 2-year olds who use electronic devices spend less time reading by age 3, and that, in turn, leads to greater screen use by the time they’re 5.

