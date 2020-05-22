MedDay – May 22, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research in Germany finds social isolation can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and death from any cause. With many people avoiding contact with others because of the coronavirus, doctors say this study raises concerns about the possible negative impact of self-isolation.

The rate of strokes among COVID-19 patients appears relatively low, but a high proportion of those strokes are impacting young people and are often more severe. Researchers also found COVID-19 stroke patients were less likely to have high blood pressure or a prior history of stroke.

And anti-obesity meds after gastric bypass surgery may be the best way to keep excess pounds from coming back. Weight gain usually about two years after bypass surgery is common, but researchers say medications such as phentermine-topiramate can decrease weight gain by 10 percent.

