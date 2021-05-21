MedDay – May 21, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The 2016 presidential election caused so much stress, it may have raised the risk of life-threatening heart conditions. A study in the journal of the American Heart Association investigated cardiac health in one of the key battleground states. In patients with underlying conditions, researchers found a 77% increased risk of irregular heart rhythms during the election period.

Taking more steps could be a pathway to a longer life. That includes uninterrupted walking for 10 minutes or longer, or shorter spurts, like climbing stairs. Researchers in North Carolina tracked more than 16,000 women and found fewer deaths among those who took more steps each day.

And a new study measures the toll of loneliness for women after menopause. Researchers at UC San Diego studied nearly 60,000 participants over 73. They found the risk of cardiovascular disease was 29% higher for those with high levels of both social isolation and loneliness.

