MedDay – May 21, 2020

by: Nancy Chen, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Fewer Americans are giving birth. A new CDC report shows births in 2019 dropped one percent from the year before, leading to the lowest number of newborns in 35 years– around 3.7 Million infants. U.S. Births have been falling for more than a decade, with one exception in 2014. Experts say the economy and changing attitudes about motherhood are factors in the decline.

A new study suggests the higher the number of pregnancy losses a woman has, the higher her risk of developing type two diabetes. Researchers in Denmark say the same genetic background could predispose women to both conditions.

And a large global study finds women are less likely to have heart disease than men and less likely to die from it. Researchers in Canada say it didn’t matter if women had a previous heart attack or stroke.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

