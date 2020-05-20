MedDay – May 20, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A study of Covid-19 in New York City tracked hundreds of critically ill patients admitted at two hospitals in March. Research in The Lancet found about two-thirds were men… and more than 80 percent had at least one chronic illness. The highest risk factors were pre-existing lung and heart conditions. By the end of April, nearly 40-percent of critically ill patients in the study had died.

The pandemic is causing unprecedented declines in global emissions. A team of international researchers finds carbon dioxide emissions hit a maximum daily decline of 17 percent in early April, when the U-S, China, and India were all at a high level of lockdown.

And people who walk or cycle to work may live longer. A study of more than 300-thousand commuters in the UK found those who cycled rather than drove had a 24-percent lower rate of death from cardiovascular disease. Walking to work was associated with a 7-percent reduced rate of cancer diagnoses.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.