MedDay – May 19, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Websites and apps that offer a diagnosis after symptoms are provided are often inaccurate, according to an Australian study. Researchers looked at 36 international mobile and web-based symptom checkers and found they only produced an accurate diagnosis as the first result 36 percent of the time. The correct diagnosis showed up in the top three results about half of the time.

Eating dairy is linked to a lower risk of diabetes, high blood pressure and other cardiovascular issues. The large international study is published in “BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care.” The report showed that consuming at least two servings of dairy products each day resulted in that lower risk. The benefits were strongest for full-fat dairy products.

And yoga may help improve mental health for some people during the COVID-19 pandemic. A new study released in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that for people dealing with mental health conditions, yoga may improve symptoms of depression, including anxiety and post-traumatic stress. Researchers found- the more yoga people did, the more benefits they saw.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories.