MedDay – May 18, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Low-income adults are significantly less likely to be screened for cardiovascular disease. That’s according to new data presented to the American Heart Association. Researchers don’t completely understand why but say it is even worse in times of crisis such as the current pandemic.

Another study presented to the American Heart Association finds patients who receive home health care after a heart attack are less likely to be readmitted to the hospital within a month of discharge. Researchers at the University of Michigan recommend using home health care more often to reduce hospital admission rates.

And there is growing concern among some parents about the impact of health apps on children between 8 and 12 years old. A new poll finds two-thirds of parents surveyed worry that ads on the apps are inappropriate for their tweens. Three-fourths of the parents agree that having kids track what they eat may lead them to become overly concerned about their weight and body image.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories.