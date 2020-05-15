MedDay – May 15, 2020

Health and Medical

by: Tom Hanson, CBS News

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research estimates more than 28 million elective surgeries worldwide will be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The study in the British Journal of Surgery estimates more than six million orthopedic surgeries and more than two million cancer surgeries will be affected worldwide.

New CDC research finds a high prevalence of Hepatitis C infections among emergency room patients who don’t know they have the virus. Expanded testing at emergency departments at four urban hospitals found a significant number of infections among those born after 1965 who were unaware of their status.

And the CDC finds 20 percent of pregnant women are not being screened for depression by their health care providers, contrary to the agency’s guidelines. A smaller percentage of women were not asked about it during their postpartum healthcare visit either. 

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Donate Today Food Drive

Donating Today

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now