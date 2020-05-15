MedDay – May 15, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research estimates more than 28 million elective surgeries worldwide will be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The study in the British Journal of Surgery estimates more than six million orthopedic surgeries and more than two million cancer surgeries will be affected worldwide.

New CDC research finds a high prevalence of Hepatitis C infections among emergency room patients who don’t know they have the virus. Expanded testing at emergency departments at four urban hospitals found a significant number of infections among those born after 1965 who were unaware of their status.

And the CDC finds 20 percent of pregnant women are not being screened for depression by their health care providers, contrary to the agency’s guidelines. A smaller percentage of women were not asked about it during their postpartum healthcare visit either.

