MedDay – May 14, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– There’s been a surge in doctor visits for alcohol-related gastrointestinal and liver diseases during the pandemic. New research from the digestive disease week meeting compared GI consults in Rhode Island from 2019 to 2020 and found a nearly 60% increase for alcohol-related GI and liver diseases.

More evidence of racial disparities in breast cancer. A new study in JAMA oncology finds triple-negative breast cancer is more deadly for African American women. Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive type of cancer that doesn’t respond to many treatments.

And a link between a healthier heart and better cognitive abilities. London researchers found people with healthier heart structure and function appear to have increased ability to solve logic problems and faster reaction times. The findings are important because heart disease and dementia are growing public health issues.

