MedDay – May 14, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Researchers in Italy believe an inflammatory disorder in young children may be linked to COVID-19. Dozens of children in the U.S. have been sickened with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease that include fever, rash and stomach pain. Most children completely recover with appropriate care.

A new clinical trial finds compression stockings may not be necessary to prevent blood clots in most patients after elective surgery. Researchers in the UK found anti-clotting drugs given alone were just as effective.

And aerobic exercise may help older people with memory and other thinking skills. A new study in Canada finds that an exercise program later in life can pump blood to the brain in areas that improve verbal skills and mental sharpness.

That’s a look at some of the day’s top health stories.