MedDay – May 13, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– In the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the biotech company Moderna says it got a fast track designation from the FDA. The Food and Drug Administration grants the status to speed up the review of urgently needed treatments. Moderna says it will proceed with the next phase of clinical trials in early summer.

Physically demanding jobs are linked to a shorter working life… as well as more sick leave and unemployment. A long term study in Denmark found men in jobs like construction and manufacturing work two fewer years than those in less physical jobs… and take 12 months more sick leave.

And a new international study finds that specially designed shoes can offer relief for osteoarthritis in the knee. Researchers tested biomechanical footwear on more than 100 patients. They found the shoes significantly reduced pain, possibly by reconditioning the muscles in the legs.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.