MedDay – May 12, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Organ donations and transplants have decreased sharply since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A study in The Lancet finds the largest decline in kidney transplants.. but also a substantial drop in liver, heart and lung procedures. Overall transplants are down 50-percent in the U-S.

Research at NYU Langone finds common chemical pollutants in pesticides and nonstick pans are tied to an increased risk for celiac disease. The study found children and young adults with high levels of pesticides in their blood were twice as likely to be diagnosed with the immune disorder. Doctors say further studies are needed to determine if toxic chemicals are a direct cause of celiac disease.

And acupuncture may bring relief from indigestion. A study in Annals of Internal Medicine found 4-weeks of acupuncture improved stomach symptoms. The relief lasted at least 12 weeks after treatment with no serious side effects.

