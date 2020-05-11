MedDay – May 11, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Emergency rooms nationwide are being inundated with children seeking help for mental health issues. That’s according to a 10-year study in the journal Pediatrics. Researchers found visits for mental health disorders rose by 60 percent, while visits for self-harm increased by over 300 percent for children between the ages of 5 to 17.

A new CDC study, tracking pediatric vaccine orders, finds older children are failing to get necessary immunizations during the coronavirus pandemic. Researchers suggest that could lead to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, as social distancing measures are relaxed.

And, the battle against COVID-19 is also having a negative impact on the fight against cancer. A survey of American Cancer Society grantees finds more than half report their research and training activities have been interrupted during the pandemic.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.