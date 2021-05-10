MedDay – May 10, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs— like ibuprofen— does not raise the risk of death for hospitalized covid-19 patients. Using NSAIDs sparked a wide debate early in the pandemic, but British researchers looked at more than 72,000 covid cases and found the drugs are safe.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is calling on doctors to be aware of how covid related racism is effecting Asian American children. A large number of Asian Americans report having poorer mental health as hate crimes spike. The organization says isolation and stress can also have huge impacts on a child’s mental, physical and emotional well-being.

And a new study in pediatrics finds many fast-food companies are breaking guidelines in their ads targeting children. Researchers at Dartmouth say many chains prioritize the toys in children’s meals over the food. Industry guidelines state the meals should be the primary advertised product. Experts say pushing toys in ads counters efforts to prevent obesity.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.