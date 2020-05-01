MedDay – May 1, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The dangers of smoking during pregnancy could include effects into adulthood for the offspring. A study in the European respiratory journal found that pregnant mothers who smoked increased their child’s asthma risk between the ages of 31 and 46. Doctors say that points to the permanent harm that cigarettes can cause.

New research finds the risk of heart attack and stroke has declined for diabetics over the last two decades. Australian doctors say the gains for diabetics outpaced those for the general population in that timeframe. But the death rate for diabetics from all causes is still worse.

An engineer at Rutgers University has created a mathematical model to estimate the death toll from COVID-19 in the united states. Assuming no drastic change in contact tracing strategies, stay-at-home orders or reopening plans. The model predicts no more deaths in the U.S. By late June.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.