MedDay – March 9, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– We know the dangers of high blood pressure, but a new study suggests low blood pressure can be linked to higher mortality among the elderly. The University of Exeter found people 75 and older who were frail had a higher risk of death if their blood pressure was below 130 over 80.

Women with heart disease have fewers fitness options than men. According to a study in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, women are less likely to attend cardiac rehab. Part of the problem is that rehab programs are designed with men in mind.

And new research in the journal Cancer shows minorities aren’t being included enough in cancer research trials. The findings show bias and stereotyping are leading researchers to exclude minorities from clinical trials. The study says a diverse group of patients ensures the results will help the entire population.

