MedDay – March 8, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Researchers in Europe say it’s safe to wear a face mask while working out. They examined the breathing, heart rate and blood pressure of 12 men and women using an exercise bike, with and without a mask. None of the results indicated any risk to health.

A new study, in the journal Cancer, examines racial disparities in cancer clinical trials. Researchers found trials conducted outside the u-s were less like to enroll black patients, which could lead to inaccurate assessments of the safety and efficacy of anti-cancer drugs.

And researchers in the UK have released the latest version of an app to help educate patients and their families about glaucoma. The eye condition is the leading cause of preventable vision loss worldwide.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.