MedDay – March 6, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– Research from Yale University suggests stress during pregnancy may have life-long impacts. Scientists gave mice a stress hormone in the womb and found it altered immune responses, decreasing the ability to fight infections and tumors. Researchers believe their data helps explain why some people fight infections better than others.

If you want to age gracefully, experts recommend staying active. A study from the American Academy of neurology looked at the MRI’s of more than 1,500 people above the age of 75. It finds those who regularly walk, garden, swim or dance have bigger brains than their inactive peers, which slowed the aging of their brains by as many as four years.

And good news for olive oil lovers- a new report from the American Heart Association finds that consuming more olive oil lowers the risk of having a heart attack. Researchers found those who ate more than half a tablespoon of olive oil per day had a 15% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease

